Tornado strikes Cox’s Bazar beach, panic among tourists
A tornado has struck the Sugandha Point area of Cox's Bazar beach, damaging more than 50 chairs and beach umbrellas provided for tourists.
The tornado hit at around 2:45 pm today, Friday.
Witnesses said the tornado lasted for approximately three to five minutes. During that time, panic spread among tourists at Sugandha Point, prompting many to flee the beach. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.
Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Cox's Bazar Kitkot Business Owners' Association, told Prothom Alo that the tornado gradually moved inland from the sea towards the sandy shoreline before making landfall at around 2:45 pm.
According to him, the tornado destroyed 52 wooden beach chairs and 61 beach umbrellas positioned along the beach.