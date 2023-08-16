Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind is likely to occur at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am on Wednesday, BSS reports.

According to the regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at several places over the country till 9:00 am on Thursday.”