Month began with rain, may end with rising temperatures
The month of May had begun with rain. As the month draws to a close, rainfall has decreased and temperatures have risen. Overall, however, the country has not experienced prolonged spells of humid heat this month.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)’s forecast, temperatures may rise slightly on the final day of the month, Sunday. Even so, rain is still likely in some parts of two divisions. Meteorologists have also indicated a chance of light rain in the capital.
After several days of rainfall, precipitation has decreased across the country since Thursday. However, sporadic showers are still occurring in some areas, helping to keep temperatures generally tolerable. No heat wave was reported anywhere in the country on Saturday.
Despite the warming trend, rainfall was recorded in various places Saturday. The highest rainfall was measured in Rangamati, at 37 millimetres. No rainfall was recorded in the Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions, both of which had experienced several consecutive days of rain earlier.
The highest temperature recorded was 36 degrees Celsius in Koyra, Khulna. Although a temperature of 36 degrees is considered a heat wave threshold, such a temperature in only one isolated location is not classified as a heat wave though.
The met office has forecast that temperatures could rise further today.
Despite the warming trend, rainfall was recorded in various places Saturday. The highest rainfall was measured in Rangamati, at 37 millimetres. No rainfall was recorded in the Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions, both of which had experienced several consecutive days of rain earlier.
Today, rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka and Barishal divisions. Some areas of the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may also experience heavy rainfall.