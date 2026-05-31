Month began with rain, may end with rising temperatures

The month of May had begun with rain. As the month draws to a close, rainfall has decreased and temperatures have risen. Overall, however, the country has not experienced prolonged spells of humid heat this month.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)’s forecast, temperatures may rise slightly on the final day of the month, Sunday. Even so, rain is still likely in some parts of two divisions. Meteorologists have also indicated a chance of light rain in the capital.