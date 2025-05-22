Biodiversity finance initiative launched to mobilise finance for nature

Bangladesh has officially launched the "Umbrella Programme to Support Development of Biodiversity Finance Plans", marking a significant step toward sustainable financing for biodiversity conservation.

The initiative is part of the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN)—a global partnership led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF)—which works with over 130 countries to develop innovative finance solutions for nature.

The launch event, held at the Department of Environment (DoE) and co-organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and UNDP, underscored Bangladesh's commitment to mobilising resources for biodiversity protection in line with its obligations under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.