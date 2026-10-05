Navy to evict illegal shrimp farms from Sonadia

The Bangladesh Navy will evict shrimp farms established by clearing mangrove forests on Sonadia Island in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The prime minister has approved a proposal submitted to her office by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to involve the navy in the eviction drive. She approved the proposal on 3 August.

Forest experts say tidal water enters mangrove forests through numerous small canals. The ebb and flow of the tides sustain the forest ecosystem. When embankments are built across the mouths of these canals, the mangrove forest loses its vitality and eventually dries up. In Sonadia, encroachers have cleared the forest and built embankments around the cleared areas to farm shrimp. Restoring the flow of tides is therefore essential to revive the mangrove ecosystem.

The navy is being involved under a project titled “Strengthening Capacity of MoEFCC, DoE and BFD for Natural Resource Management and Improved Climate Resilience.”

Fahmida Khanam, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told Prothom Alo that the prime minister had agreed to involve the navy in evicting illegal encroachments from Sonadia Island. The navy is also prepared to provide assistance. All-out efforts will be made to free the island from encroachment and restore its biodiversity, she said.