Hurricane Hilary barrels towards Baja California peninsula, southwest US 

Hurricane Hilary hurtled towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday, a US government agency said, blanketing the region with heavy rain amid warnings of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding on the peninsula and the US Southwest.

One man died in the Baja California Sur state when a family of five was swept away into the sea while crossing a stream, according to a Mexican official, who also shared images of flooded and roads that were swept away in the area.

In the United States,the hurricane was disrupting flights and sports games.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane was weakening on its path to the west-central coast of the peninsula on Saturday evening. It predicted it would lose more strength and turn into a tropical storm as it heads towards southern California on Sunday.

But dangerous rains and coastal storm surges remain a major concern, the NHC said, with up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rainfall expected in some regions of Baja California and California.

"Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected, especially in the northern portions of the peninsula," the Miami-based agency said in its latest advisory.