World leaders urged to step up for overexploited oceans

World leaders arrive in the French Riviera on Sunday ahead a high-level summit on ocean conservation, as nations face pressure to adopt tougher stances on overfishing, pollution and marine protection.

The United Nations has sounded the alarm over an oceans "emergency" and leaders gathering in Nice will be called to commit money and stronger protections for the seas.

The UN Ocean Conference, starting Monday, seeks to turn a corner as nations feud over deep-sea mining, plastic litter and exploitative fishing, against a backdrop of wider geopolitical tensions.

"We have a duty to mobilise, because the science is clear and the facts are there," said French President Emmanuel Macron in Monaco on Sunday, where he attended a pre-conference event on ocean finance.

Some 60 heads of state and government are expected in Nice, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei.

"The planet can no longer tolerate broken promises," said Lula on Sunday.

"Either we act, or the planet is in danger."