Sighting of the rare singing cuckoo

The singing cuckoo’s English name is the common or Eurasian cuckoo. It belongs to the cuckoo family (Cuculidae), and its scientific name is Cuculus canorus. They are primarily resident in Europe, China, the Himalayas and Japan, and migrate in winter to sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

An adult singing cuckoo measures 33–36 cm in length and weighs 54–60 grams. At a glance, it appears gray in color. There are differences in plumage between males and females. The male has a gray upper body and a white underside. The chin, throat, and chest are pale ash-colored. The belly, flanks, undertail, and under-tail coverts have narrow black bars. The tail is dark brownish with a white tip.

Females occur in two types of colour. In the first type, except for a slight reddish tinge on the lower breast, the plumage is similar to the male. In the second type, the back and tail are reddish-brown with dark brown barring, while the underside is white with dark bars. In both sexes, the eyes, legs, feet, and toes are yellow, and the claws are grayish-brown. The young bird is slate-gray with a white patch on the back of the neck, and their feathers also have white edging.

These birds are occasionally seen in the Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions. They usually move about solitarily in mixed evergreen forests, moist deciduous forests, and tree-filled areas. These diurnal birds mainly feed on caterpillars and soft-bodied insects. The male calls “cuck-koo—cuck-koo—,” while the female calls “whee-wheew-whee—.”