Earthquake: Bangladesh witnesses highest magnitude tremor in 20yrs

The earthquake that struck Dhaka last Monday measured 5.5 on the Richter scale, making it the most powerful among earthquakes originating within the country over the last 20 years.

No casualties have been reported from the earthquake yet. However, the residents of the city were in panic as the tremor lasted for a prolonged period.

The earthquake experts say the earthquake originated from a fault line known as the Dauki fault. Several earthquakes originated from this fault line in the past few years, which points to a risk of high magnitude earthquakes.