Plastic monster at Cox’s Bazar beach teaches us a lesson

The use of plastic is increasing every day in our lives, but we are yet fully aware of how it is polluting the environment and affecting lives on earth. Bidyanondo Foundation has come up with a brilliant way to show us how threatening plastic could be for us and how we should use and dispose plastic properly. It has built a big monster at the Sugandha point of Cox’s Bazar beach with different kinds of plastic waste collected from Saint Martin and Cox’s Bazar. And it has also set up plastic exchange shops in Saint Martin and Cox’s Bazar beach where tourists and local people are being provided gifts and different food items in exchange for plastic waste.

The monster is 35 feet high and about 14 feet wide. It looks gigantic and it is being called the largest statute made of ocean plastic in Asia. It stands on the beach with its monstrous look drawing attention of tourists and local people and gives out a powerful message in its booking voice, "I am a monster. You have created me by throwing plastic everywhere. Slowly but surely, I will grasp the whole world. I will ruin the environment, pollute the water, and destroy biodiversity. I’m the curse created by your careless actions." Also there are signboards placed around the statute with different messages like "We all have to recycle plastic waste now and won’t let this monster grow again."