The UK botanist who helped revive Japan’s seaweed industry

Each year in southern Japan, dozens of people gather at a seafront shrine to honour a British botanist who never visited the country but is credited with revitalising its crucial seaweed industry.

Kathleen Drew-Baker made groundbreaking discoveries about the reproduction of “nori” seaweed—the crispy dried sheets that encircle sushi rolls—helping kick-start its farming on a commercial scale.

Her studies at the University of Manchester allowed Japan to ramp up production in the difficult period after World War II, when small-scale growers were having trouble meeting demand.

But she carried out her most influential work as an unpaid research fellow, having lost her academic post after marriage because of the university’s policy at the time against employing married women.