Concessions for shipbreaking put environment and workers at risk

The shipbreaking industry is considered one of the most polluting industries for the environment. Therefore, businesses must obtain approval at several stages, including conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), before setting up a yard.

However, the government has decided to downgrade the industry from the red category to the orange category, meeting a long-standing demand from shipbreaking yard owners. This decision could remove the requirement to conduct an EIA before establishing a yard.

Entrepreneurs in the shipbreaking industry say that, because the industry falls under the red category, it takes around 90 days to obtain approval to set up a yard. They claim that this delay causes them financial losses.