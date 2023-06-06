Minister warns of harsher action against polythene producers

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said the government is taking strict action against producers of plastic and polythene, which are harmful to humans and the environment.

“Mobile courts are being conducted against production, transportation, marketing and storage of banned polythene bags,” he told the opening ceremony of the World Environment Day and Environment Fair 2023 and National Tree Planting Campaign and National Tree Fair 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

Shahab Uddin said from January 2019 to February 2023, a total of 2,198 drives were conducted and 3,617 cases were collected against illegal plastic and polythene producers.