Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops 34 per cent in first half of 2023

But that's an area more than three times the size of New York City, underscoring the challenge Lula faces to eliminate deforestation entirely.

"It's very positive, but we continue to have very high levels of deforestation," said Daniel Silva, an analyst at nonprofit WWF-Brasil.

Lula took office in January promising to end deforestation by 2030, after surging destruction under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who had slashed environmental protection efforts.

The former far-right leader had called for more farming and mining on protected lands, saying it would lift the region out of poverty.