Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no. 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three in view of deep convection over North Bay, reports news agency BSS.

According to a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued on Friday, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh as deep convection is taking place over North Bay due to active monsoon.