Earthquake felt in Dhaka, epicentre in Nepal
A mild earthquake was felt in Dhaka, the capital, and various other parts of the country on Tuesday morning.
The epicentre was in Nepal, 516 kilometres from Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Officials at the department said that an earthquake of this magnitude had not been felt in Bangladesh earlier this month.
Farzana Sultana, an assistant meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo today, Tuesday that the earthquake struck at 7:32 am. It measured 5.3 on the Richter scale at the epicentre, making it a moderate earthquake.
Farzana Sultana said the earthquake was felt in places as far away as Rangpur and Dhaka because of its relatively high magnitude.
"There has not been an earthquake of this magnitude earlier this month," she said.
While the Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the earthquake at 5.3, Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported its magnitude as 5.6.
According to a report by Nepal's English-language newspaper The Kathmandu Post, the epicentre was in the Olangchung Gola area of Taplejung district, near the Nepal–Tibet border.
The earthquake was felt in various parts of Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.