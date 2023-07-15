Met office predicts rain, thundershowers across country

As reported by UNB, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers across the country in 24 hours starting from 9:00am on Saturday.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind is likely in most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions as well as in many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy pouring at places throughout the country,” stated a BMD bulletin.
The temperatures during day and night may remain nearly same across the country.
Meanwhile, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through India’s Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam regions across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.
Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.