Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: EEA report

Premature deaths caused by fine particle air pollution have fallen 10 per cent annually across Europe, but the invisible killer still accounts for 307,000 premature deaths a year, the European Environment Agency said Monday.

If the latest air quality guidelines from the World Health Organisation were followed by EU members, the latest number of fatalities recorded in 2019 could be cut in half, according to an EEA report.

Deaths linked to fine particular matter -- with a diameter below 2.5 micrometres or PM2.5 -- were estimated at 346,000 for 2018.