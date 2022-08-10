Depression over Northwest Bay weakens

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, as per the bulletin.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 3.
Under the influence of the well-marked low and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and their offshore island and chars are likely to be inundated by tides.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.