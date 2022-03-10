Amazon rainforest is losing resilience, reveals new research

The analysis of two satellite data sets, representing biomass and the greenness of the forest, revealed the critical slowing down. This critical slowing down can be seen as a weakening of the restoring forces that usually bring the system back to its equilibrium after perturbations.

While a system might seem stable if one is considering only its mean state, taking a closer look at the data with innovative statistical methods can reveal resilience loss," said Chris Boulton from the University of Exeter's Global Systems Institute.

"Previous studies based on computer simulations indicated that large parts of the Amazon can be committed to dieback before showing a strong change in the mean state. Our observational analysis now shows that in many areas destabilisation indeed seems to be underway already," he added.

To try and determine causes for the loss of resilience that the scientists find in the data, they explored the relation to rainfall in a given area in the Amazon, culminating in three 'once in a century' drought events in the region. Drier areas turn out to be more at risk than wetter ones. "This is alarming, as the IPCC models project an overall drying of the Amazon region in response to anthropogenic global warming," said Boers.