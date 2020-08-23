Aminbazar waste-to-energy plant to be a gamechanger: LGRD minister

Dhaka is expected to see a sea change in disposal of over 6,000 tonnes of garbage it generates every day once the country’s first proposed waste-energy plant in Aminbazar in the capital goes into operation, reports news agency UNB.
“No garbage will be seen strewn here and there in the city once the proposed waste-energy plant in Aminbazar starts generating electricity. The plant will require 3,000 tonnes of garbage a day. If a power plant collects so much garbage, there’ll be no more waste in the city,” said local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam.
The minister made the remarks while visiting Aminbazar dumping station and Gabtoli mechanical workshop in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday.
Describing the waste-to-energy plant as his dream project, Tazul Islam warned that no irregularity and corruption will be tolerated in the project.
He said a deal will be signed with a foreign firm to implement the power project. Though it is supposed to go into productions within 18 months after signing the agreement, the firm seeks some more time.
So, the minister said, the project period will finally be fixed during the deal signing and the project will be implemented keeping the environment in special consideration.
The minister said an eco-park will also be constructed next to the power plant.
He said the local government ministry has been working as per the plan adopted by prime minister Sheikh Hasina to clean up all the cities of the country, including the areas of two city corporations of Dhaka. This will help build a clean city soon.
Tazul Islam questioned why the hospitals in the capital do not have disposal plants of their own. If the hospitals did have their own disposal plants, it would have been possible to dispose of medical wastes they are generating, he added.
After visiting the mechanical workshop in Gabtoli, the minister told newsmen that modern equipment will be procured to clean up the city.
He said all the illegally-occupied lands of the city corporations will be reclaimed as soon as possible.