Aminbazar waste-to-energy plant to be a gamechanger: LGRD minister

So, the minister said, the project period will finally be fixed during the deal signing and the project will be implemented keeping the environment in special consideration.

The minister said an eco-park will also be constructed next to the power plant.

He said the local government ministry has been working as per the plan adopted by prime minister Sheikh Hasina to clean up all the cities of the country, including the areas of two city corporations of Dhaka. This will help build a clean city soon.

Tazul Islam questioned why the hospitals in the capital do not have disposal plants of their own. If the hospitals did have their own disposal plants, it would have been possible to dispose of medical wastes they are generating, he added.