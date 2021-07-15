Another dead dolphin found floating in Chattogram canal

“It is approximately about seven feet long and probably found its way in the canal from Karnafuli river in search of safe haven or food,” he said.
The body of the dolphin has not been retrieved yet as of filing this report on 7:10pm Thursday.
Upazila nirbahi officer Nazmun Nahar confirmed the information.
“The body will be sent for post mortem after being recovered. The real cause of death can only be known after that,” she said.
Earlier on 6 July, locals recovered a dead dolphin from Chandkhali Canal, a branch of the Halda river, at Hathazari upazila in Chattogram.