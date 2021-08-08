Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach

Local fishermen on Sunday found a dead dolphin on Kuakata sea beach in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali district, UNB reports.
Local people said, the dolphin, about 6-7 feet long, had injury marks on its mouth and they suspected that the dolphin might have died after being hit by fishing nets.
Apu Shaha, fisheries and livestock official of Kalapara upazila, said, "The dolphin belongs to the Ganges river dolphin species which live on eating fish. It might have died after being hit by fishing nets."