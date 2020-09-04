Araihazar suffers to quench Dhaka’s thirst: Researchers

The research began in 2011 on whether this happened due to changes in the formation underground. After eight years, the researchers confirmed underground clay layer is the source of contamination. The layer turns predator from protector.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, researcher Alexander van Geen said a pressure is created on the clay layer if excess water is extracted to meet demand of water in the municipality area. Then the clay layer changes and arsenic contamination spreads in the groundwater.

Rajib Hasan Mazumder explained the cause of contamination and spread to distant areas. He said arsenic usually remains in sand. It does not make any trouble. But it creates trouble if it mixes with water due to reactive carbon.

The source of this reactive carbon could not be ascertained in the researches of several decades. In recent research, it was found that reactive carbon comes out from underground clay layer due to pressure of pumping excessive water in the municipality area. That carbon brings out arsenic from sand in the underlying aquifer. Arsenic mixes with water of aquifer.

Rajib is now working as environment engineer in Boston-based consulting agency Gradient in USA. He said the water level in Dhaka receded significantly to meet the demand of the citizens.

And that has created a deep ditch or ‘cone of depression’. Water of surrounding areas ranging 30 to 40 kilometers has come under this ditch. As a result, the risk of arsenic contamination is increasing in different nearby areas including Araihazar.

Deep wells in Dhaka are extracting water from aquifers of surrounding areas as the water level in Dhaka recedes deep. As a result, reactive carbon is coming out from clay layers in these areas. Arsenic from sand of aquifers is coming out easily.

Iron mixed in this layer also plays role in this process. Water of Araihazar is turning unsafe in this way. But how is the water of Dhaka remaining safe?

Rajib Hasan said the capital is able to avoid this process of arsenic contamination due to the formation of land. As the water level of Dhaka recedes deeper, it extracts water from a deep level.

Deep wells of Dhaka is extracting water from aquifers of surrounding areas under 150 metres of soil.

Arsenic contaminated aquifers of Araihazar are far above of it. There is no link between deep wells in Dhaka and aquifers of Araihazar. The contamination reaches Dhaka if all aquifers of surrounding areas are contaminated.

Although Araihazar upazila parishad chairman Mujahidur Rahman is not aware of the research findings, he knows about the spreading of arsenic in the locality.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, he said there are allegations that a number of deep wells are not safe. The upazila parishad has contacted with UNO office to visit and test arsenic contaminated tube wells. It has not been possible to carry out the test.

He said some 448 safe tube wells have been installed for arsenic free water under the Department of Public Health Engineering.

Around 40 million people in Bangladesh are victims of arsenic.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor of geology department at Dhaka University, Kazi Matin Ahmed said the level of risk of arsenic contamination depends on the amount of water lifted.

The regulatory agency like WASA should allow installment of deep wells in city areas only after more examination.

The researchers of Columbia and Dhaka University are jointly working on arsenic contamination for two decades.

Professor Matin said a model is needed to get better results as to where deep wells should be installed and how much waters should be extracted. There should be a central information centre.