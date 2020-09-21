Around 270 whales stranded on sandbar off remote Australia coast

“While strandings are not uncommon in Tasmania, and while strandings of this scale aren’t (unprecedented), we certainly haven’t had one for at least 10 years,” Nic Deka, a regional manager for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, said.

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said the whales were stranded in three groups in shallow water at Macquarie Heads, some 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart.

Rescuers with specialised equipment arrived at the site on Monday afternoon to assess the situation. They were expected to regroup on the shore as it grew dark to discuss a rescue strategy.