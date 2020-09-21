Around 270 whales stranded on sandbar off remote Australia coast

Reuters
Sydney
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia 21 September 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia 21 September 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.Reuters
Advertisement

Marine biologists were planning the rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Monday.

Government scientists said it appeared that at least 25 of the animals, believed to be pilot whales, had already died. Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin that grows 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“While strandings are not uncommon in Tasmania, and while strandings of this scale aren’t (unprecedented), we certainly haven’t had one for at least 10 years,” Nic Deka, a regional manager for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, said.

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said the whales were stranded in three groups in shallow water at Macquarie Heads, some 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart.

Rescuers with specialised equipment arrived at the site on Monday afternoon to assess the situation. They were expected to regroup on the shore as it grew dark to discuss a rescue strategy.

default-image

Officials usually respond to reports of strandings of dolphins and whales in Tasmania once every two or three weeks, on average.

Government scientists had first thought the mass stranding involved about 70 whales when it was viewed from the air, but a closer inspection revealed the larger number.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The last mass stranding off the coast of Tasmania was in 2009, when around 200 whales beached themselves. In 2018, more than 100 pilot whales died after beaching themselves off the coast of New Zealand.

It is not known why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.

“Their social groups and strong bonding between the groups causes often all of them to strand,” Olaf Meynecke, a whale researcher and Project Manager of whales and climate at Griffith University, told Reuters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

'Heat wave to abate'

Heat wave to decline

Rain, thundershowers likely

Rain, thundershowers likely

California sees 7,860 wildfires, 3.4m acres burned this year

A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, US, on 17 September 2020

Google aims to run on carbon-free energy by 2030

The Google logo is spelled out in heliostats (mirrors that track the sun and reflect the sunlight onto a central receiving point) during a tour of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border 13 February 2014.