Astonishing beauty of the common snipe

They are hard to spot around pond, lake or paddy fields as the colour of their body blends in with the grass, soil, water or their surroundings to create a superb camouflage for them.

They take flight so abruptly and loudly whenever humans come close, that many people get startled or scared. And, then they fly low and land again. They catch tiny creatures like aquatic insects, larva and worms and other worm-like insects, poking their bills frequently inside the mud. Occasionlly they eat grasshoppers or tiny fish as well.

I was witness that harsh and cruel incident in Fakirhat of Bagerhat way back in 1962 while I was in Class Four. That dreadful scene is still vibrant in my mind even in 2022. I had also seen mongooses, monitor lizards, snakes and jungle cats dying in the same manner.