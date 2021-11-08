Environment

Climate change

Australian, Japanese, EU, US envoys visit St Martin’s Island

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The ambassadors of Australia, Japan, European Union (EU) and the United States (US) have visited Saint Martin's Island and witnessed the impact of climate change on the Island, reports UNB.

"The stark impact of climate change is a reality on St. Martin's Island, including coastal erosion, bleaching of corals and depletion of sea life," ambassador and head of delegation of the EU to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He thanked the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy for arranging the visit, which he described as a "very insightful" one.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said he is thrilled to visit the St Martin's Island of Bangladesh. "But sea-level rise, high tide, salinisation and coral bleaching are rapidly impacting the environment and the people's lives," Naoki tweeted thanking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer and US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller were part of the joint tour.

Advertisement
Read more from Environment
Post Comment
Advertisement