Australian state gives world's oldest rainforest to Indigenous group

In striking a new deal to manage the rainforest, Queensland said the Daintree would be returned to the traditional owners of the land.
"This agreement recognises their right to own and manage their Country, to protect their culture, and to share it with visitors as they become leaders in the tourism industry," Queensland environment minister Meaghan Scanlon said in a statement.
The deal is the first time Queensland has transferred the ownership of a national park in the Wet Tropics region of the state's northeast to an Indigenous group.
Australia's Uluru and Kakadu parks in the country's remote north are already owned by a local Indigenous population.