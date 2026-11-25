There are more than 600,000 buffaloes in around 700 farms across eight coastal districts. This information has been confirmed by data provided by the respective district livestock offices. Of these buffaloes, around 300,000 produce milk annually, while more than 150,000 are used for meat production. Every year, owners sell some buffaloes to cover farm expenses and earn cash.

According to the provisional estimate of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the livestock sector contributed 1.81 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices in the 2024–25 fiscal year. At current prices, the size of this sector is around Tk 910 billion. However, government statistics do not maintain separate figures for coastal buffalo farms. Prothom Alo's investigation found that the buffalo farms along the coast produce milk and meat worth approximately Tk 55 billion annually.

Twelve buffalo farm (bathan) owners and caretakers from three different areas provided Prothom Alo with figures on the sale of buffalo milk and meat. In addition, according to information gathered from milk and meat markets, traders and herders during field visits, around 300,000 of the 600,000 buffaloes in the eight coastal districts produce milk in rotation every year. If each buffalo produces an average of three litres of milk daily and milk is sold for 300 days a year, the annual value of milk sales from buffalo farms in the eight districts stands at approximately Tk 35.10 billion. On the other hand, if each of the 150,000 buffaloes slaughtered annually produces an average of 240 kilograms of bone-in meat, and the average selling price from the farms is Tk 600 per kilogram, the market value of the meat amounts to Tk 21.60 billion. Accordingly, the total annual value of milk and meat products sold from coastal buffalo farms is around Tk 56.70 billion.