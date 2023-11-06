In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill grains ports meet local resistance

For centuries, riverside communities, including the "quilombola" descendants of enslaved Africans who escaped from plantations and ranches, have shared Xingu Island in Brazil's Amazon Basin.

Its inhabitants live in brightly painted wooden houses overlooking rivers where small boats crisscross between islands and Abaetetuba city on the mainland to trade fish, seeds and fruits gathered from the Amazon forest in their backyard.

In 2016, however, strangers docked on Xingu Island, in Para state, and staked it out with something unfamiliar: concrete fence posts.

Felled trees now rot on the ground by the posts marking out nearly 359 hectares (887 acres) of Amazon rainforest - land that was later bought by U.S. grain-trading giant Cargill and earmarked for a 700-million-reais ($143 million) port project that is bitterly opposed by many Xingu Island residents.

"I'm being harmed by this," fisherman Joao Assuncao dos Santos, 64, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, gesturing towards Cargill's land parcel demarcated by the posts just a few meters (feet) from his house.

"My mango trees, acai trees, cupuacu trees are all on their side," said dos Santos. His family is one of 180 whose land rights over Xingu Island were recognized in 2005 by Brazil's federal government when it established a community agricultural and forest reserve, known as a PAE, in the area.

The islanders say Cargill never should have been able to acquire the land for the planned grain export terminal as it was part of the PAE reserve - a 2,705-hectare (6,680-acre) area used to source farm and forest products such as prized acai berries.

Dos Santos and other Xingu inhabitants are pinning their hopes of stopping the port project on a lawsuit involving federal prosecutors who found "irregularities" in the chain of documents and procedures that led to the land's sale to Cargill.

Prosecutors said in June that the process by which Cargill acquired the plot - which was originally public land - without consulting the local community "strongly resembles illegal practices" of land-grabbing. They also requested Cargill put on hold any measures to advance the project.

Prosecutors joined the lawsuit after the judiciary asked if they wanted to act on it - a common practice in legal cases with social impacts in Brazil.

In August, a criminal probe was launched by the federal prosecutors' office in Para state.

Cargill, the world's largest grains trader and the biggest privately owned company in the United States, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it bought the land "in good faith and following all company protocols to ensure the legality of the operation".

