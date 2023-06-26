Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

The country’s maritime ports have been advised to hoist the local cautionary signal 3 as deep convection is taking place over the North Bay due to active monsoon, said the weather department on Monday, UNB reports.
Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra, said the Met office.
The low pressure area over northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts now lies over North Odisha and adjoining areas, it said
All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, it reads.