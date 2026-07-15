Low-pressure over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay and the adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coast.
Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining Coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Office bulletin on Wednesday.
All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to return close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.