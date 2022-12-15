Dhaka air once again world’s most polluted

An AQI between 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Kolkata and Bosnia Herzegovina’s Sarajevo occupied the second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 192 and 190, respectively.

Similarly, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups while a reading of 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.