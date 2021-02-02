'Bangladesh generates 2.8m tonnes of e-waste every year'

Electronic waste has been increasing at the rate of 20 per cent every year in Bangladesh amid lack of regulations.

The data was revealed in a workshop held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Keynote speaker Abtab Khan Shawon said cell-phones alone produced 10,504 tonnes of e-waste in the last two decades, says a news release.

Every year around 296,302 TV sets are scrapped and generate approximately 0.17 million tonne of e-waste. While e-waste generated from ship breaking yards each year accounts for more than 2.5 million tonnes.