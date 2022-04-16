Bangladesh to get US support in improving coastal embankments

The US will support Bangladesh in improving and widening its coastal embankments as part of a climate change adaptation effort, reports UNB.

Bangladesh will also get assistance from the US in improving renewable energy and afforestation.

The assurance came as foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with John Kerry, US president Joe Biden's special envoy for climate change, on the sideline of the 7th "Our Ocean Conference" on 13-14 April.