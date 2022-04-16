Bangladesh to get US support in improving coastal embankments

Momen attended the conference in Palau, an island country in the western Pacific Ocean, at the invitation of Kerry, according to the foreign ministry.
The US envoy lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina's global leadership on the climate front and urged Bangladesh to join the Global Methane Pledge to get assistance in reducing emissions from solid waste.
Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030.
Momen described the potential of Bangladesh in harnessing the promises of the blue economy and called for US support to create employment in this sector.
Also, on the sidelines of the 7th "Our Ocean Conference," co-hosted by the US and Palau, Momen held talks with his Palau counterpart Gustav Aitaro.
They discussed possible cooperation on tourism and healthcare and the export of Bangladeshi readymade garments to Palau.
Maritime affairs unit secretary at the foreign affairs ministry rear admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam and Bangladesh ambassador to the Philippines FM Borhan Uddin were also present.