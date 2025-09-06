Vultures at risk: How safe food can save a species

There has been research on the effect of these drugs on vultures. Around 274 scientific research papers can be found on this topic and all state that in order to save vultures, an environment free of harmful drugs must be ensured. Diclofenac has been banned in our subcontinent. In Bangladesh, ketoprofen has also been banned. However, although ketoprofen is no longer found on the market in recent times, over the past year the market has been flooded with another harmful drug called flunixin. When safe veterinary drugs like meloxicam and tolfenamic acid are available, it is incomprehensible why these harmful ones are still appearing in the market.

The initiative of this special restaurant for vultures is mainly to ensure that they get safe food, so that the few vultures that remain do not disappear as well. Some time ago, a vulture chick fell ill. We kept it in the care center for several days and nursed it back to health. Now that chick, too, roams freely in nature and comes to the restaurant to feed.

Today, 6 September, is International Vulture Awareness Day. This year’s theme is “A harmful drug-free environment, a commitment to vulture conservation.”

Apart from the Rema-Kalenga forest in Habiganj district, most of the remaining vultures in Bangladesh survive in the Sundarbans region. Without safe zones for vultures, they will not be able to survive in the wild. That is why a drug-free environment is absolutely essential for their conservation.