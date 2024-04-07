Greece raises wildfire alert level after spate of blazes

Greece on Sunday raised its wildfire alert level to "high risk" after dozens of blazes broke out, the civil protection ministry said.

On Saturday, "71 fires were declared in agricultural and forestry regions across the country in 12 hours, between 0300 GMT and 1500 GMT", said the ministry that also looks after the climate crisis.

Most of the fires were controlled, with the exception of one in Lasithi on the island of Crete that was still burning on Sunday, the fire department said.

Three people were lightly injured in the blaze, the fire department said.