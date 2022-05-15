Birds are decreasing globally

Researchers say, due to their habitats decreasing or becoming inhabitable, birds are declining in number. Besides, the effects of climate change are being considered as the new reason behind the reduction in the number of birds.

The research report stated, globally the number of 4,295 species or 29 per cent of all bird species remained unaffected. That means, their total number is neither increasing nor decreasing. In contrast, only 676 or 6 per cent of all bird species are rising in number.

However, researchers couldn’t comprehend despite investigation, whether bird population of the remaining species are increasing or decreasing.