Low-emission zone to cover all of London

Older and more heavily polluting vehicles will have to pay to enter the entire metropolitan area of London from next August, the British capital's mayor said Friday.

Sadiq Khan said the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) would be expanded beyond its current confines from 29 August, to encompass the entire nine million people of Greater London.

Announcing a parallel expansion of bus services in outer London, he argued that air pollution from older and heavier vehicles was making Londoners "sick from cradle to the grave".

The ULEZ had already proven "transformational", the mayor said, and its extension would mean "five million more people will be able to breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives".