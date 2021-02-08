Bolivia probes deaths of 35 endangered condors

Bolivian environmental authorities on Sunday announced an investigation into the apparent poisoning of 35 Andean condors in a rural community, one of the most devastating such cases for the endangered species.

"It is an irreparable injury to our nature and the species," the environment and water ministry said.

Deputy environment minister Magin Herrera confirmed 35 dead condors had been discovered in the rural community of Laderas Norte, in the southern department of Tarija.