Boomtown rats: London grapples with lockdown rodent problem

“That’s quite a big one,” rat-catcher Colin Sims remarks with understatement, holding up a prime specimen measuring about 20 centimetres (eight inches) in length—not counting its tail.

It’s boom time for companies like Sims’ CHS Pest Control, which has seen callouts to deal with rats jump 75 per cent since Britain first entered coronavirus lockdown a year ago.

The rat infestation in London and other cities is growing acute as emboldened rodents take advantage of empty offices and seek out new food sources, with many eateries closed.

“It’s a dirty animal so it’s been in the sewer,” Sims says as he holds up the rat by the tail, after it died in a trap he had laid in a southwest London home.

“It looks like a dominant male to me, it just found a way in, foraging for some food.”