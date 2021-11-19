Brazil Amazon deforestation up 22pc in a year, 15-yr record

It is the third time in a row that annual Amazon deforestation has increased under Bolsonaro, whom the opposition blames for the spike due to his encouraging of farming and mining activity.

Environment minister Joaquim Leite admitted the figures represent “a challenge” and vowed to be “more forceful against environmental crimes.”

He also insisted the data “does not exactly reflect the situation in the last few months.”

However, last week INPE said it had registered the worst October on record for deforestation, with an area more than half the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro cleared.