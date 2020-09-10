Bristled grassbirds are here

Amid the extensive floods across the country, a sandbar has risen in Kalir Char of river Padma in Kushtia. Grasslands have spread out on some parts of the sandbar that was too high to be inundated. Bird watcher Abu Taher captured a picture of a bird from this grassland on 26 August. It was a bristled grassbird. From the passerine’s movement, it seemed that the bird had its nest on the sand bar. This is definitely good news for ornithologists.

Researcher Inam Al Haque went to the grasslands of Tanguar Haor in April 2018 and managed to place rings around the legs of six of these birds. This species of birds had appeared after a century, creating quite a stir in Bangladesh. The bird is regularly found here since then.

There are 10 species of birds in the country that are endangered worldwide. Of them, two species migrate to Bangladesh during the summer due to the grasslands. They breed during April to June. So, the grassbirds’ presence on the sandbar at the end of August was a bit surprising.