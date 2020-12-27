Butterfly park inaugurated in Jamalpur

BSS
Jamalpur
Representational image
Representational imagePhoto: Prothom Alo

State minister for information Md Murad Hasan on Saturday inaugurated a ‘Butterfly and Nature Conservation Park’ at Sarishabari in Jamalpur district.

The park started its journey with the theme ‘Butterflies flying happy, nature gets balanced pace’, said an official release.

Murad said, “This Park will play an important role in protecting environmental balance through preserving different species of animals.”

The state minister recalled his late father freedom fighter Matiur Rahman’s role in establishing the eco-park in the region. He encouraged everyone to work for preserving nature and its ecosystem.

The park has more than 50 species of plants like – Rangan, Musenda,

Nayantara, Ganda, Cosmos, Madhurilata, Kamini, Lemon, Litchi, Kadam, Ericapam, Ashsheora, Lajjavati Kamkasunda, Jhumko, Lata and Angur Lata.

