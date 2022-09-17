Kaptai Lake encroachment puts biodiversity at stake

The 2018 study of the fisheries department said fish is not available where infrastructure has have been built. Pollution has also intensified and the biodiversity is being harmed.
When asked about the matter, municipality mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury claimed that his building has not occupied the lake that much. This will not be so harmful as only a small bit of lake has been occupied by the building, he said.
According to Section 16 of the second schedule of Local Government (municipality) Act, the municipality will take punitive action if any person or group make attempts to pollute or pollutes water bodies.
Moreover, as per Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, the area identified as water bodies cannot be filled up or its classification cannot be changed in any way.
Kaptai Lake came into being after the construction of a dam on Karnaphuli river for hydropower. The construction of the dam was finished between 1956 and 1965. Some 54 acres of agricultural land were inundated due the dam. This is 40 per cent of the agriculture land there. Boro Horina area at Borkol area of Rangamati is the end of the lake on the Bangladesh side. The lake spreads to Mizoram of India. Karnaphuli originates from Lusai Hills in Mizoram. The lake is located in eight upazilas of Rangamati and Mahalchhari of Khagrachhari. The area of the lake is 68,800 acres.
The lake is mostly occupied in the municipality area of Rangamati. Some areas have been grabbed in Kaptai upazila. However, no agency has the full list as to how much area has been grabbed and who is liable.
In 2019, the National River Commission prepared a list of grabbers. Some 22 people of municipality and 8 of Kaptai upazila were in the list. However, the names of government agencies and politicians are not in the list. No further list has been made so far.
Encroachment causes a reduction of navigability and emergence of chars (shoals). Pollution has become a big problem due to these establishments. Household waste and water of sewerage lines and dirty water are regularly flowing into the lake, endangering lives of aquatic animals.
When asked about the matter, municipality town planner Subarna Chakma expressed his helplessness.
He said the total holdings in the municipality are 25,000. Only about 2,500 are legal. The remaining have been built illegally. About 7,000 establishments have been built illegally occupying the lake and its banks.