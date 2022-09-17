Kaptai Lake encroachment puts biodiversity at stake

Unscrupulous and influential people including politicians, law enforcers and public representatives have grabbed Kaptai Lake, putting its biodiversity at risk.

According to a study in 2018 by the fisheries department of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, the biodiversity of Kaptai Lake is being harmed due to encroachment and construction.

The municipality is responsible to protect water bodies as well as to prevent grabbing of the lake alongside keeping the town clean.

But Rangamati municipality mayor himself has grabbed the lake.

District unit Awami League's Jubo League president and mayor Akbar Hossain has been constructing a building at Shilpakala ghat area encroaching the lake for about a year.

Various establishments including the police officers mess and Polwel Park, Awami League office, zila parishad community centre and Friends Club have also been constructed, encroaching the lake.

While influential people are openly constructing various establishments by grabbing the lake, the common land grabbers are active too. They are out in a competition to construct buildings. All people are grabbing the Kaptai Lake, endangering its biodiversity.