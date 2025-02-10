The mystery of coloured water in Kalapara

Two liquid-filled bottles are positioned next to each other. The liquids are different, but the colour is almost the same. One gives off a stench similar to petrol when the caps are taken off and the bottles are placed close to the nose, the other is odourless. In reality, the odorless container contains drinking water. The yellowish, petrol-like water is what the residents of Kalapara in Patuakhali are surviving on.

It has been discovered that deep tube wells are the source of this unusually coloured water. The residents of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila have been using this water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and other domestic tasks for many generations. They consider this colour of water to be its natural colour since they have grown so used to it. Moshtak Mia, a local, went so far as to say that he had never tasted freshwater as tasty as Kalapara's deep tube well water.

However, this ‘tasty’ water would surprise anyone who was visiting Kalapara for the first time. They would be reluctant to use it or drink it. Md. Ibrahim Hossain, assistant engineer, Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), Kalapara, is one such individual. He has been using this water out of need since taking over on 22 September 22, but he is also looking for a solution.