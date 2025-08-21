Microplastic pollution: Karnaphuli River at greater risk

The Karnaphuli River is called the lifeline of Chattogram; but continuous encroachment and pollution have left it gasping for survival. Every day, untreated sewage and household waste flow directly into the river, threatening its biodiversity.

Now, researchers at the University of Chittagong have discovered ‘microplastic’ particles in the river’s water and sediment. A related research paper has recently been published.

According to the study, on average more than 5,000 tonnes of waste end up in the river daily. This includes industrial, tourism-related, residential, and commercial waste.

Along with this, microplastics are entering the river’s water and sediment. Microplastics are defined as plastic particles smaller than five millimeters.

These not only pollute directly but also absorb and carry other harmful chemicals and toxins. Fish, crabs, and shellfish ingest these particles, which then make their way into the human body through the food chain—escalating both health and environmental risks.

The research was led by Professor Md. Shoffikul Islam of the Department of Soil Science, University of Chittagong, along with Professor Md. Iqbal Sarwar of the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Lecturer Mumtahina Jui of the Department of Soil Science, and others.