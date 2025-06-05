Personal environmental commitment is key to beating pollution

We are one of the top countries that are struggling with mismanaged plastic debris. There have been all the worrying statistics about plastic pollution in our country. Single-use plastics—particularly thin polythene bags and disposable food packaging have become serious threat to our environment and sustainable development. In the beach town Cox’s Bazar alone, an estimated 34.5 tonnes of plastic waste are mismanaged daily -- much of which is flowing into canals, drains, and eventually the sea, this is according to a recent study by BRAC.

Across the globe, environmental concerns are alarmingly growing. Every year we are witnessing new and often more severe impacts of the environmental and climate crises—rising temperature, various pollutions, deforestation, vanishing biodiversity, destruction of ecosystems, sea-level rise, frequent natural disasters such as severe rain fall, floods, cyclones.

We have made extraordinary technological advancements and unprecedented economic growth ushering in longer life expectancies, greater access to consumer goods, and improved standards of living. But on the flip side of it, the environment often bears the hidden cost of all this progress. We have been so powerful on earth that our footprints are now threatening the very systems that sustain life on Earth.