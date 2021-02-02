Century-old tree in Bagherpara

Sixty-four-year-old Ayub Ali has been seeing this mammoth tree since his childhood. No one knows its name or its species. Everyone calls it stranger tree (‘achin gach’). Though people don’t know the identity of the tree, it has turned into a ‘tree of wishes’. Located on Sitekhali village in Basuari union of Jashore’s Bagherpara upazila, there are legends on the age of the tree.

The tree was gigantic previously. Over time, its branches have broken by storms at different times and it has got smaller. As present, the tree spreads out its branches over 15 decimals of lands. All sorts of birds nestle in the tree. Children swing on its branches. During summer, villagers rest in its shade.