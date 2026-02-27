UN approves first carbon credits under Paris Agreement

The United Nations announced Thursday the approval of the first carbon credits under a global market aimed at reducing emissions, a mechanism that has faced scrutiny over greenwashing concerns.

The UN-run market, established under the Paris climate accord, allows companies and countries to offset their excess emissions by financing projects that cut greenhouse gases in other nations.

Critics fear that if set up poorly, such schemes can undermine the world's efforts to curb global warming by allowing countries or companies to greenwash -- or overstate -- their emissions reductions.